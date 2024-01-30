Arnold Schwarzenegger looks tough for new Super Bowl commercial

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a Super Bowl commercial. The beloved actor and politician will be featured in a new ad by State Farm, which will premiere on the Super Bowl, which will occur this Sunday, February 11th.

The teaser was shared this week and will premiere on game day. Schwarzenegger stars as Agent State Farm, looking tough and ready to take on all manner of challenges. The teaser consists of some voice overs of people asking themselves what they’re going to do to solve a problem when Schwarzenegger comes onscreen. He shared the teaser on his Instagram, captioning it, “When the world needed a good neighbor, I was there. Coming soon.”

Schwarzenegger has previous Super Bowl experience, having appeared at a commercial for BMW last year. He was joined by Salma Hayek, with the two playing Greek Gods. While Schwarzenegger was fittingly Zeus, Hayek played the part of Hera, and the two played a married couple considering retirement. While Hera has taken retirement amazingly, Zeus appears to struggle, which is why she gifts him a new all electric BMW.

Schwarzenegger’s fitness advice for his followers

In a recent post on Instagram, Schwarzenegger is handing out some fitness advice for his followers while promoting his new app, called The Pump. In a video shot at his home gym, Schwarzenegger shared some tips for followers that went against fitness trends that don’t encourage long term change. He also encouraged them to sign up to a fitness plan that promises a lifestyle change. “There are no 30 day programs, or 6 minute abs, there are 90 day programs that lay a foundation and make training a lifestyle,” he wrote in the caption.

“There are no trolls, there is only the positive corner of the internet with a community of people starting wherever they are and lifting each other up. Join us at the link in my bio.”