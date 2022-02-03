Salma Hayek becomes the wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a multimillion-dollar ad for the Super Bowl LVI

Salma Hayek becomes a Greek goddess for the upcoming BMW ad set to premiere during the Super Bowl LVI. Hayek, who is portraying Hera, will star next to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Moller.

“I am very excited that my first @BMWUSA ad is for their first-ever electric iX. Check it out on 2.13.22,” the Mexican actress wrote on Instagram, alongside the official poster of the campaing.

Hayek’s role comes after starring in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals as Ajak. A character based on the Greek mythological hero Ajax. The posters‘ excitement started to build when Schwarzenegger took to social media to tease fans with a poster of him as Zeus.

Although some people thought it was a movie, some fans said that the former bodybuilder, governor of California, and Terminator actor dressed as the god of the sky in ancient Greek mythology to endorse a company during the much-awaited Super Bowl Sunday.

Salma, Arnold, and Ralf will become the latest stars to appear in BMW ads during the Super Bowl since 2015 when Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel endorsed the BMW i3.

While we patiently wait for the Super Bowl’s multimillion and creative ads, Tom Brady‘s retirement is making headlines. The New England Patriots quarterback shared a post to Instagram stories thanking all the love and support. “Thank you @patriots and Patriot Nation,” Brady posted. “Beyond Grateful and Love You All.”

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he said. The former football player and seven-time Super Bowl winner thanked his wife, kids, parents, trainer Alex Guerrero, agents, and “every single Bucs staffer and employee.”