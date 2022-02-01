Will Arnold Schwarzenegger portray Zeus in an upcoming movie?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is teasing us with his upcoming role as Zeus; however, fans are convinced that the actor turned in politician might be starring in a commercial for the Super Bowl LVI that will be broadcasted at 6:30 PM on Sunday, February 13.

The former bodybuilder, film producer, businessman, and former governor of California, took to social media to share a poster dressed as the god of the sky in ancient Greek mythology.

Some of his followers expressed their confusion and decided to roll with the excitement without knowing any further details of the upcoming project. “I don‘t know what this is about...and frankly I don’t need to. I am all in, baby,” a person tweeted. While another social media user. asked, “But if you are Zeus, who will play Hercules, son of Zeus?”

While we patiently wait for the Super Bowl’s multimillion and creative ads, Tom Brady announcing his retirement is another news that leaves fans emotional. The New England Patriots quarterback shared a post to Instagram stories thanking all the love and support. “Thank you @patriots and Patriot Nation,” Brady posted. “Beyond Grateful and Love You All.”

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he said. The former football player and seven-time Super Bowl winner thanked his wife, kids, parents, trainer Alex Guerrero, agents, and “every single Bucs staffer and employee.”