Anitta knows who will win the Super Bowl because she’s going to have a ‘great night’ with one of the players beforehand

Anitta isn’t just an international superstar because of her musical ability, she’s got some other unexpected tricks up her sleeve.

The “Girl From Rio” singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 31 to perform her hit song, “Boys Don‘t Cry.” While there, she talked about Super Bowl LVI, revealing that she knows exactly who is going to win the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13.

Anitta broached the subject by referencing some puppies Fallon had on the show beforehand, who cutely tried to predict the winners for this year’s Super Bowl. The singer said she wanted to take home the puppy who voted for the Bengals, saying she also thinks they will come out victorious.

The Cincinnati Bengals are “going to win for sure, I know it for a fact,“ the Brazilian superstar told host Jimmy Fallon. “You can bet all your money there.”

How is she so confident? Well, according to Anitta, “one of her men” plays for the team, and she has a special warmup routine planned for him that’s guaranteed to deliver success.

“He’s going to have a great night and win the next day,“ she joked. ”You can bet all your money.”

Though she may be joking about spending quality time with an NFL player, Anitta is a huge star in her own right--and she’s only getting bigger. Not only is she the highest-streamed artist in Brazil, the singer recently signed with Sony Music Publishing ahead of the release of her fifth studio album, Girl From Rio. Plus, she’s set to perform at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella, on April 16 and 23.

“Somebody told me that, for Brazilians, it was impossible to… break out of Brazil, to cross over,“ she told Fallon. “And whenever I hear the word ‘impossible,’ I want to go for it.“

Check out Anitta’s performance of “Boys Don’t Cry” on The Tonight Show down below.