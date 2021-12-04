Anitta attends Miami benefit gala, poses alongside Marc Anthony and Sean Penn

Anitta, the Brazilian international superstar, attended an event in Miami this past Thursday. The event, hosted by Sean Penn, benefitted CORE’s crisis response programs in Latin America, Haiti, and Brazil. Penn is one of the organization’s co-founders.
Anitta attended the event and showed off two stylish looks, one for the event itself and another one for her performance. She looked incredible, as expected.
Anitta’s red carpet look was reminiscent of old Hollywood. She was wearing a purple velvet dress, which she wore with sheer black gloves. She paired the look with red lipstick and smoky eyes.
The event, which occurred in the midst of Miami Art Basel, hosted some of the world’s biggest celebrities. Anitta took some photos with Sean Penn and Marc Anthony, which were in attendance alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, HRH Princess Eugenie, Serena Williams, and more.
The benefit helped raise 1.6 million dollars towards CORE’s relief efforts, which have been providing relief to vulnerable communities since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. CORE has aided in the distribution of almost 3 million COVID-19 vaccines to people located in places all over the world.
Anitta was recently featured in Entertainment Weekly’s Bold School series, celebrating Hollywood’s female power players. She talked a bit about the perks and challenges of making music for a global audience. “I‘m just being myself, but I’m being myself in different languages so I can deliver the message to more people,“ she said.