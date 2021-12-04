Anitta attends Miami benefit gala, poses alongside Marc Anthony and Sean Penn

Anitta, the Brazilian international superstar, attended an event in Miami this past Thursday. The event, hosted by Sean Penn, benefitted CORE’s crisis response programs in Latin America, Haiti, and Brazil. Penn is one of the organization’s co-founders.

Anitta attended the event and showed off two stylish looks, one for the event itself and another one for her performance. She looked incredible, as expected.

©GettyImages



Anitta looked elegant with a velvet dress and her black sheer gloves.

Anitta’s red carpet look was reminiscent of old Hollywood. She was wearing a purple velvet dress, which she wore with sheer black gloves. She paired the look with red lipstick and smoky eyes.

©GettyImages



Sean Penn is one of the co-founders of CORE.

The event, which occurred in the midst of Miami Art Basel, hosted some of the world’s biggest celebrities. Anitta took some photos with Sean Penn and Marc Anthony, which were in attendance alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, HRH Princess Eugenie, Serena Williams, and more.