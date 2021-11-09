Watch Anitta and Saweetie performing ‘Faking Love’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Anitta and Saweetie are pure fire while performing their joint single “Faking Love” on The Late Late Show. Accompanied by a group of talented backup dancers, the Brazilian and the Santa Clara native rapper received cheers from the live audience.

Anitta wore a black bodysuit with over-the-knee boots and opera gloves for the performance, while Saweetie rocked bell-bottom pants, an embellished bodysuit, and a matching hat.

Ahead of their presentation, the pair join James Corden in a casual conversation about their favorite artists, who now happen to be their good friends. Anitta told the host the time she met Mariah Carey while shopping in Aspen, Colorado. “She recognized me,” she said. “A now we talk over video, we have crazy calls for hours and hours.”

Corden also asked Saweetie about her friendship with Cher. “She is literally everything. Like a 21-year-old,” assures the rapper. She is so fly. She is so fun, And she looks so good. And she is so loving.”

©The Late Night Show with James Corden



Anitta and Saweetie

Saweetie, who soon will be releasing her debut album “Pretty Bitch Music,” advises James on what he needs to do to become a “pretty bitch.” The star began saying that “being pretty is your aura, your confidence, and self-esteem.”

Anitta also went ahead and explained the creative process of “Faking Love.” “I was in the studio, and this boyfriend I had at the moment —one of the 50,” she jokes. “He popped in, and [people] were like, “Oh, I like this guy,” and I was, “I don’t.”

According to the singer, she has a three-month expiring date when it comes to relationships. “I didn’t want to break up with him at that moment because it was his birthday week. So I was facking — I was being nice that week.” The star later added that that’s the meaning behind the song.

Listen to the conversation below.