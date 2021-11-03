Anitta, Bella Thorne, and Meghan Trainor have a NSFW conservation

Anitta,Bella Thorne, and Meghan Trainor came together to have a TMI Sex Talk on Facebook Live and the conversation got spicy. The outgoing singers got deep into the conversation and held nothing back. Anitta is happily single but asked Bella and Meghan how they keep from getting bored in the bedroom and Meghan said that‘s never a problem with her and her husband who will use a menu to keep it exciting, “I want this until I’m 104” she said. As for Thorne, she said she has been in “thrupple’s” and open relationships and enjoys finding other couples or women to hook up with her and her partner.

Anitta said one of her favorite things is putting on a performance in bed and admitted to “faking it” sometimes. “Sometimes I just want to deliver the performance, not even for the guy sometimes I don’t give a s*** about him, but for myself,” she told the girls. Anitta also joked that she will literally hook up with “anyone” and told a story about hooking up with a waiter in the bathroom of a strip club. Trainor and Thorne praised how proud she is to share stories like that and she responded, “I like to be honest and real with people … it‘s so rare to see real people nowadays.” Anitta also called out the double standards when it comes to male rappers and athletes who walk around with girls like accessories without any kind of judgement.

While Anitta and Meghan bonded over hooking up with men quicker rather than later to make sure “it’s worth it” Thorne said she could wait up to 2 months to make sure she is emotionally connected to the person. “I don’t have the time” Anitta responded.

Thorne also shared how she likes people to double, and triple text her and prefers that men tell her who he is out with and what their up to. At the end of the discussion, they talked about how important it is that women can talk about this stuff and enjoy sex without any shame. Anitta and Bella also made plans to hang out tomorrow night, which sounds like an epic night. You can listen the their whole conversation here.