Bella Thorne looks so powerful as Little Red Riding Hood that the wolf should be afraid

Beware wolf! Bella Thorne is the not-so Little Red Riding Hood you will be facing off this time. The Cuban descent and Florida native actress, model, and singer took social media to share her stunning Halloween costume, which is a sexier and edgier spin on the classic character.

The star shared on social media a series of images showing her outfit. Thorne rocked an all-red assemble that included a heart-shaped spiked bustier and the iconic cape.

©Bella Thorne



Bella Thorne as Little Red Riding Hood

Bella completed the look with over-the-knee boots and accessorized with diamond watches and sparkly rings.

©Bella Thorne





Thorne celebrated her 24th birthday on October 8th and the star decided to gift the world with stunning photos of herself. In the Bday-inspired shoot, our HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse rocked several looks.

“324 years around the sun ☀️☀️,” the triple threat wrote in the caption of her gorgeous gallery. “23 was all about workin my ass off, falling more in love annd making new friends I’ll have for a lifetime. cannot wait to see what the next 365 have in store. 🎂✨ @contentxstudios“ she concluded the post.