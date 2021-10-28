Bella Thorne as Little Red Riding Hood
Not-so spoky

Bella Thorne looks so powerful as Little Red Riding Hood that the wolf should be afraid

Her stunning Halloween costume is an edgier spin on the classic character

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Beware wolf! Bella Thorne is the not-so Little Red Riding Hood you will be facing off this time. The Cuban descent and Florida native actress, model, and singer took social media to share her stunning Halloween costume, which is a sexier and edgier spin on the classic character.

The star shared on social media a series of images showing her outfit. Thorne rocked an all-red assemble that included a heart-shaped spiked bustier and the iconic cape.

Bella Thorne as Little Red Riding Hood©Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne as Little Red Riding Hood

Bella completed the look with over-the-knee boots and accessorized with diamond watches and sparkly rings.

Bella Thorne as Little Red Riding Hood©Bella Thorne

Thorne celebrated her 24th birthday on October 8th and the star decided to gift the world with stunning photos of herself. In the Bday-inspired shoot, our HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse rocked several looks.

“324 years around the sun ☀️☀️,” the triple threat wrote in the caption of her gorgeous gallery. “23 was all about workin my ass off, falling more in love annd making new friends I’ll have for a lifetime. cannot wait to see what the next 365 have in store. 🎂✨ @contentxstudios“ she concluded the post.

Related

Bella Thorne makes people thorny and breaks the internet with her OnlyFans account

She’s made how much? Bella Thorne is already making millions on OnlyFans

Bella Thorne Apologizes For Hurting Sex Workers By ‘Scamming’ Her Followers On OnlyFans


On March of this year, Bella got engaged toBenjamin Mascolo, and both are starring in the “Time Is Up.” The movie is an Italian romance, directed by Elisa Amoruso, and follows two mismatched people who, following an accident, are forced to live their lives in the moment.

While Bella Thorne has been acting since her youth in the Disney Channel, this is Benjamin Mascolo’s first movie role. Over the past years, he’s mostly been focused on his musical career.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more