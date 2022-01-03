Anitta defies freezing temperatures while skiing in Aspen with friends

Anitta might be used to spending her days sunbathing in Brazil’s iconic beaches, but when it comes to spending her winter holidays, all routes point to one destination, Aspen, Colorado. The Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, took a flight with her friends to experience the world-class skiing and snowboarding resorts of the area.
While in Aspen, the star took social media to share images and videos alongside Brazilian actress Gessica Kayane and Instagram influencers Lucas Guedez and Rafael Uccman.
According to Kayane, keeping up with Anitta’s personality and the accelerated pace is challenging. “You will send us to class, to do everything, tomorrow. I can’t even ride sleds, let alone skate,” she said, revealing that Anitta made sure to help everyone.
“She’s a tour guide, she organizes the tours, the food is in the house. Today she has a chef. She does everything. She will sing, do post, do the party, do anything., the car,” GKay said, praising Anitta.
The worldwide-known pop sensation has many reasons to celebrate, and taking these well-deserved days off is what she needed, especially because great and busy days are approaching.
Anitta just got signed by Sony Music Publishing! “I‘m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale, and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!” she said in a statement.
Brandon Silverstein, Anitta‘s manager, and Founder & CEO, S10 Entertainment, said his team is ecstatic. “We’re incredibly excited for Anitta and the team to partner with Jon Platt and the Sony Music Publishing family. We look forward to working with them to execute on a global scale, and we can‘t wait for what tomorrow brings,” he said.
Anitta is the most streamed artist in Brazil. Her body of work includes four Latin studio albums and many collaborations and accolades, such as six Latin Grammy Award nominations, nine MTV EMA wins, nearly five billion YouTube views, and 6.5 billion Spotify streams. On top of being the first Brazilian artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.
According to the statement released by Sony, Anitta is currently finalizing her highly anticipated fifth studio album Girl From Rio and promoting her latest singles, “Envolver” and “NO CHÃO NOVINHA” ft. DJ Pedro Sampaio.
Known for bringing Brazilian funk to audiences everywhere, her breakthrough single “Girl From Rio” reached the Top 40 on U.S. radio and the Top 30 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.
She also earned chart success with recent collaborations like “Faking Love” ft. Saweetie; “Me Gusta” ft. Cardi B and Myke Towers; “Tócame” ft. Arcangel and De La Ghetto, and “Fuego” with DJ Snake and Sean Paul.