Anitta defies freezing temperatures while skiing in Aspen with friends

Anitta might be used to spending her days sunbathing in Brazil’s iconic beaches, but when it comes to spending her winter holidays, all routes point to one destination, Aspen, Colorado. The Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, took a flight with her friends to experience the world-class skiing and snowboarding resorts of the area.

While in Aspen, the star took social media to share images and videos alongside Brazilian actress Gessica Kayane and Instagram influencers Lucas Guedez and Rafael Uccman.

According to Kayane, keeping up with Anitta’s personality and the accelerated pace is challenging. “You will send us to class, to do everything, tomorrow. I can’t even ride sleds, let alone skate,” she said, revealing that Anitta made sure to help everyone.

“She’s a tour guide, she organizes the tours, the food is in the house. Today she has a chef. She does everything. She will sing, do post, do the party, do anything., the car,” GKay said, praising Anitta.