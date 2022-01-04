Anitta looks stunning celebrating New Year’s Eve at Story Nightclub in Miami

Anitta rang in the New Year in Miami, proudly showing out for all the girls from Rio here in the United States.

For the last moments of 2021--and the first of 2022--the “Girl From Rio” singer looked stunning as always, wearing a skin-tight black ensemble with sparkles galore. She paired a mesh, strapless corset top with some sequin black shorts, showing off her long legs.

To complete the look, Anitta wore a silver “Happy New Year” party hat on top of her head, which perfectly complimented her long, flowing auburn hair.

The singer and songwriter proudly posed for pictures as she partied the night away at Story Nightclub in Miami, Florida.

After the over-the-top New Year’s Eve celebration, the Bralizian superstar made her way to Aspen, Colorado for a more low-key vacation in the snow. She took a flight with some of her closest friends to experience the world-class skiing and snowboarding resorts of the area, bundling up for the cold weather.

While in Aspen, the international superstar took to social media to share photos and videos alongside Brazilian actress Gessica Kayane and Instagram influencers Lucas Guedez and Rafael Uccman.

“She’s a tour guide, she organizes the tours, the food is in the house,” Kayane said of Anitta on their trip. “Today she has a chef. She does everything.”

Anitta has a lot to celebrate this year as she just signed a worldwide publishing agreennment with Sony Music Publishing, the company announced on Monday.

At Sony, the Brazilian star will be working closely with SMP’s U.S. and U.S. Latin Creative teams, including U.S. SVP Creatives Amanda Hill and Katie Welle, and Monica Jordan, Director, Creative, U.S. Latin, according to the announcement.

“I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family,” Anitta said. “I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!”