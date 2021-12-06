Lil Nas X posts star-studded TikTok with Anitta, Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow, and more

Lil Nas X is a man of the people!

On Saturday, December 4, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer attended Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, where he rounded up some of his famous friends for a star-studded TikTok video. In the clip, the celeb passed the camera to some huge names including Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow , Normani, Anitta, Tinashe, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey as they came together to mouth the viral “Bing Bong” bit from TikTok’s sidetalknyc.

The musicians all took turns with the voiceover, which includes a catchphrase popularized by the New York Knicks fans in a quick clip. Since he posted the video, it’s gone viral with over 36 million views in just two days.

At the Variety event in Los Angeles, Lil Nas X--full name Montero Lamar Hill--was presented with the Innovator of the Year Award by Bailey. She opened her presentation with a moving tribute that celebrated her friend as a “once in a generation” artist who has changed “the world for the better” since coming onto the scene.

During his acceptance speech, the Grammy Award winner joked that he doesn’t care who he offends with his music.

“It’s been like a pretty crazy year,” he said. “It’s been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun pissing people off.”

“I’m kidding,” he clarified before getting more serious and opening up about the pressures he faced trying to top his 2019 smash hit, “Old Town Road.”

“This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it’s very scary to try to follow up and keep it going,” Montero explained.

“But I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do,” he continued. “I put effort into every single part of my career. And I’m super thankful for this award.”

No matter the occassion, we can always count on Lil Nas X to bring some fun into it.