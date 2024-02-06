Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend Grammys after party together

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated the Grammys together. The two were spotted at one of the most exclusive Grammy after parties in Los Angeles, at the Chateau Marmont, where they celebrated alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities.

©GrosbyGroup



Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

Gomez and Blanco wore matching colorful outfits for the occasion. While Gomez wore a coat over her outfit to protect herself from the rain, she wore a colorful sequined dress underneath. In the case of Blanco, he wore a sweater with colorful patterns on it and matching pants.

Gomez and Blanco have been together for over six months, with Gomez confirming their relationship in December. Despite the fact that they’ve decided to keep their relationship relatively private, not revealing where they met or many details about their dynamic, the two look in love and like they’re happy and are enjoying their time together.

More details about Gomez and Blanco’s relationship

Various sources have discussed how special this relationship is for Gomez. “Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” said a source to Entertainment News. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

The source claims Blanco is incredibly in love with Gomez. and respects her career and personality. “Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” they said. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”