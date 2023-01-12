Jenna Ortega has quickly become one of the most fan-favorite Latina stars, from her success as Wednesday on Netflix, to her multiple roles in horror films that have turned her into the new Scream Queen. The 20-year-old actress has been open about her experience in Hollywood, and has previously revealed her admiration for Selena Gomez.

The pair recently posed together for the cameras at the red carpet of the highly anticipated Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, but this is not the first time the two stars share a sweet moment, as they had been spotted before, with Selena even advising Jenna on her career.