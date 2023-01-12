Jenna Ortega is a fan of Lady Gaga’s ‘Wednesday’ dance

Jenna Ortega has had a huge year, earning her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in “Wednesday.” On Tuesday’s Golden Globes, she talked about the series and one of the craziest moments of her life, which came when Lady Gaga recreated her iconic dance scene on her TikTok.

When speaking about that moment on the red carpet, Ortega shared a personal story and how much of a fan she is of Lady Gaga. “A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser who used to work with [Gaga],” she said. “And I had just seen Lady Gaga in Boston, in concert, a couple years before, and she had made me a video saying, ‘Hey, Jenna, I heard you’re a fan.’ It was a really, really sweet video.“

While Ortega doubts that Gaga remembers her video, she still calls Gaga’s “Wednesday” dance a crazy moment in her life. “To see her do that now, it was kind of one of those moments that you acknowledge [how] life changes really fast, and it’s really crazy,” she said.

Variety's @ewagmeister chats with #Wednesday star Jenna Ortega about Season 2, the viral Lady Gaga TikTok dance and more at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/mPI0zz0SqBpic.twitter.com/mpQFfry96o — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

“Wednesday” was one of Netflix’s biggest hits this year, following Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy and learns more about her new prophetic superpowers. In episode four, Wednesday does the dance that quickly went viral. It has been renewed for a second season.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said Alfred Gough and Miles Milar to Netflix’s TUDUM. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.”