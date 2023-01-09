Netflix announces the second season of ‘Wednesday’ with a quick recap

A new school year is opening at the Nevermore Academy. Netflix recently surprised fans with the trailer for the second season of its hit series “Wednesday,” starring Jenna Ortega.

Although the less-than-one-minute video doesn’t have much information regarding the upcoming season, the announcement confirms season two with a quick recap of season one, which successfully wrapped in 2022.

Jenna Ortega attends the World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Tim Burton’s “Wednesday,” the Addams Family spinoff series focused on Gomez and Morticia Addams’s daughter, positioned at the #1 place on the platform. “Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible,” Ortega tweeted. “This has all been pretty surreal.”

Co-showrunner Miles Millar shared with TVLine his thoughts about season two. “We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters, and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar said. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

The show’s creators Alfred Gough and Millar also shared their reaction to the series‘ renewal, stating: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season 2. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky-world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Season one features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez; Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley; Victor Dorobantu voices Thing, and George Burcea plays Lurch.

The cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome.

Enjoy below Netflix’s announcement