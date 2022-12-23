Catherine Zeta-Jones shares the similarities between her daughter Carys and Wednesday Addams

It seems Catherine Zeta-Jones has something in common with her character of Morticia Addams in Netflix’s series Wednesday. The Hollywood star revealed that she can relate to being the mom of Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega, as she reminds her of her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

The 53-year-old actress, who recently stunned in a purple gown at the premiere of her new series ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ revealed that her 19-year-old daughter was a “little rain cloud” during her childhood.

“I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a throwback video of Carys onstage at a recital. “Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud,” she explained.

“Carys, my real daughter as a little girl,” she shared, adding crying laughing emojis and showing how similar she was to Wednesday. The little girl can be seen making funny faces to her mom, looking unimpressed about being onstage and wearing a stripped shirt and smudged eyelined.

“You’ve been preparing for this Morticia role for a long time lol,” one person wrote, agreeing with the actress, while someone else commented, “Her face at the end, that’s some serious sass and I am here for it.”

Catherine revealed that Morticia is one of her favorite characters, and wants to continue playing her. “I’m hoping that they continue with Wednesday’s story forever, so I can grow old playing Morticia. Nothing would make me more happy than to be 80 years old and still playing Morticia.”