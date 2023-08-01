Selena Gomez celebrates friend’s bachelorette party in The Hamptons

Selena Gomez and her close friend Connar Franklin spent an incredible weekend together. Gomez shared a post on Instagram where he celebrated her girls’ trip to The Hamptons, and shared a sweet message for her close friend who’s about to get married.

Gomez’s post is made up of four images, including two photos alongside Franklin and two photos including her close friend group. The photos alongside Franklin show the two huddled close and smiling for a selfie, while the other images show the group enjoying themselves over the weekend, including a trip on a boat. “My sweet girl,” wrote Gomez. “I’m so proud to know you. So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!”

Over the weekend, Gomez shared some snippets of the Bachelorette celebration on her Instagram stories, where she shared some photos of their friend group in the boat in The Hamptons. Gomez looked stunning and stayed within the summer’s biggest trend, wearing a pink bikini.

Gomez has been one of Franklin’s biggest supporters over the course of her engagement, accompanying her at multiple events. She attended a bridal shower earlier this month. The shower was attended by around 35 people and was hosted in Laguna Beach, California, at the Surf and Sand Resort.

Franklin is engaged to social media personality Aaron Carpenter. She’s one of Gomez’s closest friends, with the two often overlapping on each other’s Instagram. Most recently, they watched “Barbie” together, alongside Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Teefey.

