Selena Gomez talks about her mission to introduce therapy in schools

Selena Gomez was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, using her appearance to discuss something that she’s worked very hard to implement. Gomez opened up about her mission of providing access to therapy to kids in schools, sharing what she believes is a vital tool for children, and discussing her experience with bringing the topic to the White House.

“One of your goals now is to get therapy taught to school kids,” prompted Clarkson. “You got this all the way to the White House.” Gomez discussed the importance of therapy and why she thinks it’s important to give kids the access to those tools early on. “It sounds boring but it is a program that helps you understand you’re emotions and all these different things that you’re kind of going through,” said Gomez. “I just figured when you’re young and you’re in school and they say ‘are you happy face today or are you sad face today?’ I feel like they should just keep that going into other grades.”

“It’s a necessity, just like physical activity, and everything else. I think it would be amazing if I could make it happen,” concludes Gomez, knocking on the table in front of her. “It’s not wood.”

Last week, Gomez celebrated her close friend Francia Raisa’s birthday. The two had been rumored to be fighting, with the post eliminating that discussion. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you,” reads the caption, which shows three photos of Gomez and Raisa having fun together.

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...