Selena Gomez pairs pink bikini with denim overalls for the perfect summer outfit

Selena Gomez is making the most out of summer. The 31-year-old Hollywood star took a moment to relax with her friends on a recent adventure over the weekend, documenting their boat ride and showing off her casual yet chic ensemble.

The actress, who is preparing for the release of the new season of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ wore a pale pink swimsuit paired with a pair of denim overalls. Selena posed for a series of photos, completing the look with minimal gold jewelry, including a pair of small hoop earrings, as well as matching bracelets and a necklace.

She also wore a white headband and rocked a natural makeup look, showing the most important accessory on Instagram Stories, sporting a rose gold sequin Fendi Baguette purse and an oversized sunhat.

Selena has recently been sharing some quality time with her friends, celebrating her birthday amid her tight schedule, which not only includes her film and television projects, but also her successful beauty brand, and upcoming new music.

Fans of the singer shared their excitement after Selena’s birthday celebration, as she decided to post some of the best moments from the star-studded party, posing with her celebrity friends, including Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco, and more.

Christina also shared her appreciation for Selena. “Love these girls,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the birthday girl and Karol G, with the Colombian singer adding “Cuties,” in the comments.