Selena Gomez’s major fashion moment in hot pink ensemble and sequined heels

Selena Gomez is changing up her style. The Hollywood star has been having some fun on and off the red carpet, wearing some colorful and stylish ensembles, including her red fiery look for the MTV VMAs and the purple mini dress she wore for the after party. This time the actress decided to go for a full all-pink look, continuing the Barbiecore trend.

The 31-year-old singer is a fan of the corset dresses and tops as well, which she also proved by posing in an orange ensemble for her most recent Spotify photo. Selena wore a business look with a twist for the Music + Health Summit presented by Universal Music Group and Thrive Global, in Los Angeles, California.

Selena walked the red carpet of the event giving her best pose and showing off her pink power suit, which included a corset top and matching high-waisted pants. She completed the look with an oversized blazer and the perfect pair of sequined heels.

The actress wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and added a diamond choker and matching hoop earrings for some extra shimmer. Her glamorous makeup look included a red lip and dark eyeshadow, perfecting her latest fashion moment.

Selena was part of the panel at the event, where she was asked about how she feels about being a mental health advocate and having a large social media platform. “I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions,” she said, adding that she has “conversations with young people and women who are going through divorces or going through chemo — it’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”