Laura Pausini was recognized this Wednesday in Sevilla with the award ‘Person of the Year.’ The recognition is one handed out by the Latin Grammys 2023, and was granted to acknowledge Pausini’s incredible career as a singer and musician. The event was hosted on November 15th, in a special ceremony that took place at the The Conference and Exhibition Centre, also known as FIBES, where the Latin Grammys will be set tomorrow, November 16th. Pausini was surrounded by many of her colleagues and industry friends, who attended the event in her support.

Among the guests of Wednesday’s celebration were stars like Carlos Vives, Danna Paola, David Bisbal, Christian Nodal, Pepe Aguilar, Niña Pastori, Luis Fonsi, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.