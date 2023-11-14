Dozens of celebrities are already in Sevilla, Spain, ready for the 2023 Latin Grammys. Singers, actors, presenters, and influencers crossed the ocean to attend the awards ceremony, recognizing the most influential Spanish-language music artists.

The 24th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards is scheduled at the Seville Conference and Exhibition Palace, also known as Fibes. Edgar Barrera has received the highest number of nominations, totaling 13. His nominations include composer of the year, producer of the year, and song of the year. Camilo, Karol G, Shakira, and composer Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, also known as Keityn, have each received seven nominations. In addition, the Argentine producer and DJ, Bizarrap has received six nominations.

The 2023 Latin Grammys will be a historic event, marked by outstanding nominees and the first-ever international telecast in the organization’s history. The ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 16.