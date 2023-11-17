Shakira dedicates Latin Grammy to her kids: ‘I promised them I will be happy’

It was an incredible night for Shakira. The Colombian singer was one of the big winners of the night at the Latin Grammys, celebrating her wins with her kids Sasha and Milan. After winning Song of the Year for Music Session Vol. 53. with BZRP, Shakira gave an emotional speech on stage where she dedicated the recognition to her kids.

“I dedicate this award to my children Milan and Sasha because I have promised them that I will be happy, I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh with all her laughter because they deserve it,” the singer continued, “So I’m already thinking about what’s to come, about the songs I’m going to write, about the tour I plan to do, about the audience I’m going to share it with; with you. And as a friend says, there is nothing in the past, only the future is remembered.”

During her speech Shakira revealed that she is embracing change and starting fresh following her split from Piqué. Fans of the singer are already sharing their excitement for the upcoming world tour and the new music she has been working on for 2024.

During the 24th edition of the Latin Grammys, the singer won two of the most coveted awards of the night. She also gave two incredible performances, including one with Sashs and Milan, before taking the stage with BZRP and showing off her dance moves.