Laura Pausini and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation teamed up to inspire future generations of musicians

Picture a day full of music, laughter, and tons of inspiration. Well, that’s what went down when Laura Pausini, the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, joined forces with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation at the Conservatorio Profesional de Música Francisco Guerrero in Sevilla, Spain. The singer pitched in to help the foundation’s commitment to global music education, lending her support to nurture and inspire the next generation of Latin music talents.

Laura Pausini with young musicians in Sevilla, Spain

At the event, the foundation revealed a generous donation of musical instruments worth $20,000 (€18,905) to enrich the conservatory’s music program. While, Pausini captivated the audience with anecdotes from her musical journey during a lively Q&A session with young students, moderated by Spanish RTVE reporter Marc Calderó. She said, “I am honored to support the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation in its mission to provide educational opportunities that advance Latin music and its heritage.”

“Being able to talk about my experiences in this industry with the next generation of creators is fulfilling and I’m grateful to share my music and all my career has taught me, to pave the way forward.”

In addition to the vibrant conversation, the true showstopper of the event was the students who paid homage to the Italian singer with a mesmerizing performance of her music, leaving everyone in awe. Raquel ‘Rocky’ Egusquiza, the Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, expressed her gratitude towards the artist, stating, “We also thank Laura Pausini for her unwavering support and generosity. Together, we continue to advance our mission of expanding access and opportunities for the next generation of Latin music creators worldwide.”

Laura Pausini was overwhelmed with emotion as she honored by music students in Sevilla

This program by the foundation is called The Latin GRAMMY In The Schools and has been connecting music students with Latin music industry professionals all with the goal to inspire and support these aspiring creators to rise above challenges to pursue music. Many of our favorite Latin artists have participated, some include Thalía, Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra, Karol G, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Becky G, Mau y Ricky, Ángela Aguilar among others.

According to the press release shared by the foundation, their initiative has already over $790,000 in musical instruments to schools across the United States and Ibero-America, benefitting cities like Aransas Pass, Dallas, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Arecibo, Humacao, Yauco, and San Juan since 2014.