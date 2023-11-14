Will Tupac Shakur earn his first Grammy? Late rapper receives a nomination for ‘Dear Mama’ film

Tupac Shakur has been making headlines late, and this time, it is because of a surprising nomination in the best music film category for “Dear Mama,” thanks to a five-part FX docu-series streaming on Hulu.

The series features Shakur’s life as a rapper and son. The star, who died in 1996, dedicated the iconic track to his mother, Afeni Shakur, known for being a Black Panther Party activist.

©GettyImages



From left, American record executive Suge Knight (born Marion Knight Jr), Rap musician Tupac Shakur (1971 - 1996), and rapper and producer Dr Dre (born Andre Young) on the set of Shakur’s ‘California Love’ music video, El Mirage, California, October 13, 1995.

If Shakur’s film receives the coveted award, this would be the first time he gets a Grammy; however, he has been nominated for the Grammys seven times. This would be his second posthumous nod. The project competes against movies centered on Kendrick Lamar, Lewis Capaldi, David Bowie, and Little Richard.

How did Tupac Shakur died?

Shakur passed away at 25 after being fatally shot on the Las Vegas strip in 1996. At the time of his death, he was aboard a BMW driven by Marion “Suge” Knight.

Police never resolved the case, and no one was apprehended until September 2023, when Las Vegas police made their first arrest.

When are the Grammy Awards?

The 66th Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 4, 2024. The nominations also include talented Latinos. Peso Pluma is nominated for his first Grammy, with his debut album Génesis, for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano). Acclaimed Mexican-American songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year. Juanes, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Lupita Infante, Maluma,Natalia Lafourcade, and Pedro Capo, also find themselves with nominations. Check out the full list here.