Kali Uchis shares a sneak peek of “Labios Mordidos” featuring Karol G

Two iconic K’s in Latin Music are coming together for what is sure to be a banger. On Monday, Kali Uchis delighted fans with the announcement that she has a song and ‘film’ on the way featuring the one and only, Karol G.

©Kali Uchis





She shared a gallery of photos and videos from the collaboration, which seems to include a short film-style music video directed by Shan Phearon.

The post includes a behind-the-scenes of the project, with the Colombian and Colombian-American singers dressed in all leather, with explosions behind them.

Karol G gave a sneak peek of the song during her medley performance at the Billboard Music Awards, where she took home the awards for top Latin female artist and top Latin touring artist.



Her performance was incredible, and Uchis‘ voice at the start of the song had the audience going wild as Karol launched into the track. From the preview, the track is going to be an irresistible hit.

“Labios Mordidos” which translates to “Bitten Lips” will be on Uchis’ upcoming Spanish album Orquídeas, which is out on January 12, 2024. She dropped the track list in October, and it will also feature collaborations with, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, and more.



©Provided



Kali Uchis track list for ‘Orquídeas’



It’s the second song for Uchis and Karol G. In August, Uchis was featured on her track, “Me Tengo Que Ir. ” Although they did not release a music video, the visualizer has 5.4 million views on YouTube.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Karol G said they had been working together for about a year and a half, visiting each other’s homes and sharing music, which resulted in these two collaborations.