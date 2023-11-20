Recreate Karol G’s Latin Grammy beauty glow

The Latin Grammy Awards, held in Seville, Spain, was brimming with unforgettable moments and dazzling fashion and beauty looks. One standout was Colombian superstar Karol G, who shined, taking home three Grammys, including Album of the Year, and captivated us on the red carpet. The “Bichota” amazed everyone with a breathtaking head-to-toe pink ensemble that left us in awe.

The Colombian singer wore a mini-dress by the French luxury fashion house Balmain. The dress had a corset-style bodice, a plunging neckline, floral appliqués, and a short flared skirt embellished with sequins in rose gold and yellow hues. The dress highlighted her legs, and she paired it elegantly with simple golden and transparent sandals. To complement this stunning look, she worked with celebrity makeup artist Duvan Foronda, who did her Barbie look for the WATATI music video, among other occasions.

Karol G at the Latin Grammy Awards with her glowing makeup to match her Balmain dress

HOLA! received the breakdown of her look details so our readers can recreate her soft makeup look, especially for the upcoming holiday parties! The makeup artist, who appears to have been working with the Latin sensation for several years, also divulged his creative process in envisioning and blending the various tones

“My inspiration for Karol’s makeup look was actually really inspired by the dress! I did get to see the dress before. It’s a sparkly Balmain, and I knew for the look, I wanted to use a color palette that complemented the dress but didn’t compete with it. The dress is a mix of brown, gold, and rose pink, so I used those same tones for her eyes, along with metallics from the Urban Decay Naked Metal Mania palette to give her eyes a subtle shimmer that matches the dress.”

Foronda couldn’t contain his excitement and turned to Instagram to express his feelings about creating Karol G’s glam look for the most important night of Latin music.

The MUA, who owns his skincare line called MIM Skincare, shared a video with some candid snapshots of the singer and wrote, “What a joy it is to see how all your hard work and discipline have taken you to where you are today. I love you and you deserve everything beautiful in life!!!!! Thank you for allowing me to share these moments with you.”

“My tips for readers to accomplish this look is to never skip prepping the skin!” -Duvan Foronda-

“With Karol’s look, we wanted her makeup to look super natural, a bit dewy, with a soft glow, which meant I was going to use very little foundation and had to make sure the skin was hydrated and fresh. I recommend using skincare like serums and water-based gel moisturizers before going in with foundation to achieve this look.”

Foronda provided a step-by-step makeup guide so we could all create her stunning look. Read below and recreate this look on your next outing!

I started with prepping the skin. I wanted it to be really light and fresh, so the makeup didn’t look heavy when I applied it. To achieve this, I prepared the skin with my products from MIM Skincare: the Vitamin C 10% Serum, Hydrating Serum and Water Gel were key in getting her skin to look fresh. For the base, I applied very little foundation and focused on accentuating her bone structure using contour around her face. I applied blush on the upper parts of her cheeks, blending the blush into her under eye and a bit on her nose as well to give her a sunkissed look. For her eyes. I wanted to do a look of brown and gold tones that blend perfectly for her dress, so I utilized the Naked Metal Mania Metallic Eyeshadow Palette from Urban Decay. I used the shade “Sound Tower” all over the eyelid and dipped into the shade “Headbang” to apply a bit of shimmer in the center. To bring the eye look together, I used “Cosmic Cowgirl” from the MoonDust Glitter Eye Shadow Palette in the inner corner and 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner Pen for the liner in a brown shade called “Whiskey.” For the finishing touches, I used a classic nude lip and to seal the makeup look in place I sprayed the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray all over.

The singer of ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ was deeply grateful and ecstatic about winning the prestigious Album of the Year award. Overflowing with gratitude, she took to social media to share how meaningful this victory was to her and express her heartfelt thanks to God and everyone who played a role in turning her artistic vision into a reality.

She wrote “AOTY ✨ I CAN’T BELIEVE WE HAVE THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR and two more Grammys ✨🌹 No one will ever really know how much this album means to me, the work and love behind its creation and the beautiful things it has done brought into my life and my heart… My Morning has definitely been VERY beautiful🌈 Thank you God and THANK YOU to all for so much love hpppp Cheers 😩🥂!!!!!!!”

