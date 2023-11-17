Last night was the Latin GRAMMY Awards, and for the first time in history, the prestigious award ceremony took place in Sevilla, Spain. The night was full of surprises, and epic performances, and it should come as no surprise that Shakira was one of the stand-out stars of the night. Coming into the award ceremony with five nominations, she started the show with an epic win for a Pop Song with BZRAP for their viral, record-breaking song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

She then hit the stage for an incredible performance of “Acróstico,” surprising the audience and viewers around the world when the two children whom she shares with her Gerard Pique, Milan, and Sasha, joined her with pre-recorded videos, showing off their talented singing voice. She went on to secure awards for Urban Fusion/Performance for TQG, which she released in collaboration with Karol G. But it didn’t stop there. She took home the coveted Song of the Year award again with Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. While Shakira was taking home awards left and right, which she dedicated to her children, she was also crushing every outfit she decided to wear throughout the evening. She had multiple outfit changes and each look was stunning, check them out below.