New Music Friday: Reyna Tropical, Nicki Nicole and Bad Gyal, Daddy Yankee, and more

Happy Friday! The Latin GRAMMY Awards was last night, and it was an incredible display of performances, surprises, and awards as some of the biggest names in Latin music were honored. As we come near the end of 2023, artists continue to release new music to get us through the holidays. Check out our weekly round-up of new music from a variety of genres from A-list stars and up-and-coming artists.

1. Nicki Nicole, Bad Gyal - Enamórate

Argentine rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Nicole teams up with Spanish artist Bad Gyal for “Enamórate.” Nicole sings about her flow, affiriming that anyone can copy her style, but she’ll always be original. The track was composed by both artists and comes with an epic music video.

2. Reyna Tropical - Ya Va Pasar

Reyna Tropical, led by Fabiola Reyna, releases, “Ya Va Pasar.” It’s the first song Reyna wrote after the passing of her bandmate and friend, Sumohair (Nectali Diaz). “I never wanted to do this alone,” Reyna said in a press release. “At one point I sat down and forced myself to pick up my guitar. When I was going through the sounds in my looper I found one of Sumohair’s beats and within a couple of hours found myself with a finished song. I cried both because I missed him and from the huge relief I felt realizing that I actually wasn’t doing this by myself.” Reyna used the words her grandmother would soothe her to sleep, “ya va pasar.” “I think everyone is experiencing grief in some way, but only a few of us know how to hold it, much less talk about it. This song offers relief in knowing that everything passes and everything renews,” she added.

3. BIBI (비비) & Becky G - Amigos

In an unexpected collaboration,South Korean based global K-Pop star BIBI, teams up with Becky G for “Amigos.” “When I first heard Becky G’s voice in ‘Amigos,’ I fell in love because it was so perfect. I pondered countless times on how to make this song shine even more and chose a slightly more dark approach. I made many changes unlike my usual style. I tried to create a blend of low and refreshing tones. Although the lyrics may be somewhat suggestive and promiscuous, I am not that kind of person. As a hopeless romantic, I have a knack for falling head over heels for that one special person and my loyalty knows no bounds,” BIBI said in a press release.

4. Arcángel, Grupo Frontera - ALV

Arcángel and Grupo Frontera team up for “ALV.” The Dominican-American rapper dropped his album ‘Sentimiento, Elegancia y Más Maldad’ today which features epic collaborations and a range of sounds showing off his talent. “ALV,” is a smooth listening experience showcasing the artists unique and original sounds.

5. Ozuna X JhayCo - FENTI

Ozuna and JhayCo come together for “FENTI.” The song is featured on Ozuna’s new album “COSMO.” It’s the Puerto Rican artists sixth solo studio album which offers a new dimension of sounds and a twist on the modern reggaeton beat. FENTI comes with a highly produced music video starring both of the artists.

6. Michelle Maciel, Alex Favela - “PVTIVUELTA

Michelle Maciel and Alex Favela come together for,“PVTIVUELTA.” Inspired by epic party nights, the track blends starts with a Mexican-style reggaeton, surpising listeners with a danceable house/pop sound. The catchy track will have you ready to dance and comes with an official video, filmed in Jalapa, Veracruz.

7. MYRANDAS - ‘CON UNA FLOR’

MYRANDAS, a Latin band based in Los Angeles releases the smooth and captivating, “‘CON UNA FLOR’.” The group originated in Havana and was founded by Cuban musician/Grammy-winning engineer Marciel Miranda and Kristina Miranda. Their new track is a result of their exloration into the Urbano genre, merging trap rhythmic elements with Latin pop and a touch of indie rock.

8. Daddy Yankee - Bonita

Despite announcing his retirement from music in 2022, Daddy Yankee drops another fire single to the delight of his fans titled “Bonita.” The firey dance track is perfect for those holiday parties.

9. Matisse, HA-ASH - Blanca Navidad

Mexican pop group Matisse release their first Christmas EP just in time for the holidays! The track contains classics such as, “Last Christmas”, “Llegó la Navidad”, “Ven a Mi Casa Esta Navidad”, as well as “Blanca Navidad”, which also features Ha*Ash.

10. Eden Muñoz - Como En Los Viejos Tiempos

Edén Muñoz releases his first single with Sony Music Latin, “Como en los viejos tiempos.” The song reflects on the wave of memories and emotions that take over your body when you stumble across an ex-lover.