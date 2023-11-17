Pet of the week: Meet Lulu, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey

It’s no secret that Arnold Schwarzenegger is an animal lover. The Hollywood star is known for having a farm, where he spends quality time with his kids and grandchildren, where he teaches them to care for animals and connect with nature.

The actor has many pets, including a mini pony, a pig, and dogs, but he seems to be closer to his adorable pet donkey Lulu. During a recent interview with Fox, Arnold gave a glimpse of his life with his pets, with Lulu stealing the spotlight and surprising Eli and Peyton Manning, who were there to discuss the Los Angeles Chargers game against the New York Jets.

“Oh – what is... what is that?” Eli asked when Lulu made an unexpected appearance on camera. “That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton,” he said to his brother. Arnold got distracted for a minute feeding Lulu before continuing the interview.

This is not the first time that the star has shown his pets on camera. He previously revealed to People some details about his daily life on his farm in California. “I feel good in the morning,” he said to the publication. “I get up, and I feed my animals, Lulu and Whiskey, and my little pig, Chanel. I feed the dogs, then I go to the gym.”

Arnold’s friends have also talked about his love for animals, including Danny Devito, who said to The Sunday Times that his pets have an incredible life with him. “The animals just roam around all over the place,” he said before joking, “They’re coming to getcha! Ha ha! It’s, like, ‘What’s that?’ ‘Oh, it’s a horse.’ ‘A HORSE?!’ Arnold loves his animals,” he concluded.