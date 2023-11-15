Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodyguard goes viral after making him look tiny

No one has ever called Arnold Schwarzenegger a small guy. A new video might complicate things, showing his bodyguard towering over him and everyone around them. It rapidly went viral.

Schwarzenegger is one of the largest men in Hollywood history

The video shows Schwarzenegger entering a Barnes & Noble. While various people try to take his picture and talk to him, Schwarzenegger is flanked by various bodyguards, who protect him. One stands out above the rest, guarding Schwarzenegger from the masses and comfortably standing tall over everyone in the vicinity.

Viewers left all sorts of comments, shocked with his height. Many compared him to Shaquille O’Neal, while others wondered the types of meals he ate as a kid.

Por supuesto el guardaespaldas de Schwarzenegger mide 150 metros.

pic.twitter.com/hMWJTX4Zur — R E P L I C A N T (@Roybattyforever) November 12, 2023

Schwarzenegger’s book tour

Over the past month, Schwarzenegger has been traveling all over the wold to promote his new book, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.” The book was released in October, with Schwarzenegger making appearances on various stores like Barnes & Noble, Target, and more.

Earlier this week, Schwarzenegger stopped by Target to sign some copies of his book and surprise customers. “I heard Target was making Be Useful shine so I stopped in to do a secret signing,” he wrote on X. “Then I found them at the checkout stand and had to give them the top shelf,” he continued, sharing a video where he’s seen moving the copies to the top shelf of the store, making them more visible.

