Karol G marks a fresh beginning after covering Anuel’s tattoo with a new design

After a breaking record tour across the United States, Karol G took to France, where she is currently basking in the glory of Paris Fashion Week. While her stylish appearances have already dazzled us, what truly caught everyone’s attention was her new tattoo, strategically placed to cover up her previous ink, bearing the actual name of her ex, Anuel, which is Emmanuel.

Evidently, the Colombian songstress was trying to erase any remnants of her past relationship. Karol G chose a striking knife motif, completely obliterating any trace of the former love that had adorned that part of her body.

What does Karol G’s knife tattoo mean?

Although, as of this writing, the star hasn’t shared any insights regarding the ink, a knife tattoo means “force and inner strength.” The knife is one of the oldest and most essential tools created by humans. It is an object associated with meeting basic needs. However, many fans believe it could symbolize cutting someone entirely out of your life.

The “El Makinon” singer’s fans couldn’t help but celebrate this transformation on social media platforms. Messages flooded in, with followers writing: “It’s fantastic to see that she has finally closed that chapter, and this new tattoo seems to signify that she has moved on completely. Good for her; she looks absolutely radiant.”

“Humans are constantly evolving, and I’m thrilled to see her erasing what needed to be erased,” and “Finally, that phase is over... no more tattoo of the baldie,” another fan joked.

Karol G’s transformation from leaving the past behind to embracing a new beginning was evident from her new tattoo and her confident and radiant presence at Paris Fashion Week. Her fans and followers fully support her, cheering her on as she approaches a bright and fashionable future. As the world observes her evolution, it’s clear that Karol G is unstoppable!