Billie Eilish unveils huge back tattoo: See the rest of her tattoos

Billie Eilish is adding a new tattoo to her collection. The fan-favorite singer has unveiled her recent ink, which consists of an intricate abstract design located on her upper back. Billie decided to show a glimpse of the tattoo on her recent photo dump, confirming her preference for black-and-white ink.

Earlier this summer fans noticed her latest addition, which was a small design on her chest. Back in 2021, the singer talked about some of her tattoos during an interview with Vanity Fair, revealing that she had only “three tattoos” at the time.

“I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself,” she said pointing to her chest. “I have one here — big boy here,” she said pointing to her hip, which goes all the way down to her leg and is an incredible dragon design.

She went on to show the big piece during her British Vogue photoshoot in 2021. “And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis,‘” she said to the publication, pointing to her left wrist and hand. “They’re like my little guardian angel fairies.”

Her new back tattoo can also be seen in another photo posted by Ellie earlier this month, with fans loving the design. “That back tattoo a fire one,” one person said, while someone else commented, “Back tat goes hard,” adding, ”The day she does a tattoo reveal I fear I will stop breathing.”