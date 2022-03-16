Karol G reveals her heart of thorns tattoo is a paradox

Karol G is one of the top Latina performers. She is intelligent, successful, and has excellent looks; still, the 31-year-old singer has experienced sad and overwhelming situations that, although made her feel at the bottom, helped her find the growth we have been witnessing for the last few months.

During a recent interview with Allure, Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, opened up about her personal life and career, including the meaning behind her thorn-hugged heart she has tatted on her left arm.

Singer Karol G performs at Calibash Las Vegas 2022 at T-Mobile Arena on January 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

“People don’t know that this tattoo is the opener of my [next] album,” Karol told the publication. “I mean, literally, a lot of things start from here. The tattoo represents a moment in my life where I questioned myself a lot. I strengthened and weakened myself a lot,” she said paradoxically. “It was a very important moment for me personally, not for my career. For Carolina.”

Colombian singer Karol G arrives for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music award at the YouTube theatre at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, March 2, 2022.

According to Karol G, 2020 and 2021 were impactful years. Despite her achievements, the Colombian singer had a challenging time with the conversations surrounding her body, changes within her inner circle, and her breakup with Anuel.

“Last year…I’m telling you from the heart…it was a year that I don’t know how we made it, but we made it,” Karol says. “And best of all was that while I was working, people didn’t see it.”

The singer and actor in training said she had to cut ties with negativity and part ways from people who didn’t benefit her mentally and emotionally. “My environment is the only thing that keeps me sane inside now,” Karol says. “I’ve even had friendships that I’ve had to cut off because they don’t do me any good mentally.”