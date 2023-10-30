Karol G turns up the heat in tiny side-tie bikini while relaxing in Hawaii

Karol G is giving fans a glimpse of her well-deserved tropical vacation. The Colombian singer was surrounded by her closest friends during a recent trip to Hawaii, where she took a moment to relax, swim in the ocean, work on her tan, and even show off her best dance moves.

Following the success of her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ concert tour, the singer decided to vacation in Hawaii, sharing some of the most fun moments of her getaway, apart from showing off her incredible figure in different ensembles, including a side-tie black bikini and a colorful swimsuit.

© Instagram





“Life is great,” Karol G wrote in Spanish, sharing a mirror selfie wearing a black bikini with her hair still wet from the ocean. She added another pic while suntanning, and posted her second beach look, which consisted of a different bikini in pink, blue, and green pastel colors.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to show more of the beautiful views of Hawaii, including a clip of the sunset and the crystalline waters. Karol G can be seen dancing in the colorful bikini, paired with white shorts and wearing a flower behind her ear, which perfectly matched her colorful hair.

“My beautiful friend in her favorite place,” one person commented, referring to her previous music video filmed in Hawaii. “We miss you… It’s great to see you enjoying it,” someone else wrote, adding, “You deserve it Bichota.”