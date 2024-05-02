Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart to play a vampire couple in new thriller

Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart are collaborating on a new thriller movie. The two will play a couple in “Flesh of the Gods,” a film set in the ‘80s that features vampires and appears to be a horror project.

The film will be directed by Panos Cosmatos, the director known for his work in the beloved film “Mandy.” It’s written by Andrew Kevin Walker, a screenwriter with plenty of credits in Hollywood, most notably, “Se7en.”

The news of the casting were broken by Deadline, who reports that Stewart and Isaac wille be playing a married couple named Raoul and Alex. The plot claims the film is set in the ‘80s, and that the couple lives in a luxurious apartment, leaving at night to party and have fun. In one of these outings, the two encounter a mysterious woman called Nameless, who introduces them to all manners of pleasures and violent encounters.

“This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice 80’s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today,” said producer Adam McKay. “We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music, and film. Can you tell how excited I am?”

More about Isaac and Stewart

Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart are some of the most beloved actors working today. Isaac is lined up with a couple of exciting projects, including playing Dr. Frankenstein in the movie of the same name directed by Guillermo del Toro, the video game adaptation “Metal Gear Solid,” and the third installment of the “Into the Spider-verse” movies.

In the case of Stewart, this year she released “Love Lies Bleeding,” which made around 8.8 million at the box office, positive numbers for an independent film. She has various films in development, including “Sacramento,” and “Rosebrushpruning.”