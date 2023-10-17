Oscar Isaac to star in crime thriller ‘In the Hands of Dante’

Oscar Isaac has a new project lined up. Isaac is starring in “In the Hands of Dante,” a crime thriller film directed by Oscar nominee Julian Schnabel and produced by Martin Scorsese. It will co-star Jason Momoa and Gerard Butler, reports Deadline.

©GettyImages



Oscar Isaac at the Drama League Awards

“In the Hands of Dante” is based on Nick Tosches’ novel of the same name, which follows two timelines: in the present, a scholar named Nick is hired by the mob to authenticate the original manuscript of “The Divine Comedy.” He steals it and hopes to sell it on his own, reaping all of the money. The second timeline follows Dante Alighierihimself, the author of the original story, drawing parallels between the two writers.

The film is currently shooting in Venice after it was deemed a beneficiary of the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. It sounds like an exciting project that has united some of the biggest names in the action and film industry.

©GettyImages



Momoa at the premiere of Fast X

The history of “In The Hands of Dante”

“In The Hands of Dante” has had a long history in Hollywood, with Johnny Depp securing the book rights in 2008. In 2011, Schnabel was attached to direct and Depp was meant to star in the lead role. The project was stalled for years, until Isaac came in to replace Depp. A release date for it is unconfirmed.