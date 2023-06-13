Pedro Pascal recalled the time he got spit on during a road rage incident

It’s essential to be mindful of road rage. Pedro Pascal, known for his role in The Last of Us, recently shared that he experienced three incidents of anger while driving.

During a conversation with Steven Yeun for Variety, Pascal, 48, recounted his latest altercation on the road. It’s important to remember that road rage can have serious consequences, and it’s best to remain calm and composed while driving.

“Yesterday was a day. It was my fault,” he told Yeun. “I’ve had three incidents, and they’ve all been my fault. I cut somebody off, and I look over, and there’s a big glob of saliva — like visual effects put it there, man — just dripping down the side of the passenger window. And my sister was like, ‘F---!’”

Surprised by the situation, Yeun proceeded to ask for details. “Holy s—. Like a glob from the driver’s side? He just hocked a hard loogie at you?” he asked.

Pascal then confirmed the other driver spit at him, but still, he wasn’t upset like the characters in Beef. “I was in shock. It didn’t trigger any rage out of me. It absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me,” Pascal said. “They want me to drink in their saliva. It made me feel guilty. I was like, ‘Gosh, people are going through s---.’“

“I was watching Beef with envy, in terms of how much it reflects such a living truth that can happen anywhere but was happening to me yesterday in Los Angeles,” Pascal said, referring to the Netflix series. “Which made me admire your performance even more because I was like, ‘You’re nailing it.’”

Pascal’s life seems to be filled with odd situations. During a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s actor roundtable, the star shared his experience of getting an eye infection. The former Game of Thrones actor disclosed that he allowed fans to take selfies with their fingers in his eyes, which led to conjunctivitis.

“I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” the Chilean actor told the publication.

Pascal said fans wanted to recreate the scene where Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane gouged his character’s eye out in a dramatic fight. “At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I’d let them,” he admitted. “In New York, of all places!” he later joked. He then revealed he got “a bit of an eye infection.”