This lucky fan met Oscar Isaac while he was on FaceTime with Pedro Pascal: ‘What are the odds’

She’s living the dream! A fan of Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal went viral over the weekend after she had a wholesome moment with the two stars, while she was going about her day in New York City.

Vanessa Puckett, who is a big fan of ‘Star Wars,’ documented her unexpected encounter with Oscar, revealing that she had the best experience meeting one of her idols. But she was surprised even more when she realized that Oscar was on FaceTime with his longtime friend Pedro.

The lucky fan got to meet the two actors and she even had a short conversation with both of them, explaining that they were very kind to her, and she even got a photo to prove it. “The next morning when I won the lottery,” she wrote on Instagram, “Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal are gracious and such kind souls.”

The actor and the fan were all smiles posing for the photo, while Oscar held his phone and showed Pedro while on FaceTime. “Thank you both for this moment,” she wrote and shared another photo of the actor signing an autograph.

“What are the odds of this happening that’s crazy,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I wouldn’t even know how to interrupt that conversation to take this picture… but man, once in a lifetime chances! Looks like they were good sports too!”

Pedro previously talked about his relationship with Oscar during another interview with Esquire. “I’ll always be there for you, Oscar. Always,” he said, while Oscar recently described Pedro as his “family.”