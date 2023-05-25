Succession’s Kieran Culkin asks Pedro Pascal to be his daddy

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal were some of the actors present at the Drama Actors Roundtable. The two played some of this year’s most prominent roles on television, with Culkin starring in “Succession” and Pascal starring in “The Last of Us.” The Actors Roundtable, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, reunites actors on a yearly basis for some questions and a discussion of their most recent and acclaimed roles. Culkin took over the interview for a bit, asking Pascal some questions, including whether Pascal would like to be his daddy.

BREAKING: Kieran Culkin asks Pedro Pascal to be his daddy pic.twitter.com/U6YhMl2cOB — Vulture (@vulture) May 24, 2023

The moment was prompted by the moderator, who sat at the table alongside actors like Jeff Bridgers, Evan Peters, Michael Imperioli, and Damson Idris. She asked Pascal if it was fun to be called “daddy” by so many people, prompting an interruption by Culkin, who asked Pascal if he would be his daddy, making him laugh. “Yeah, I’m having fun with it,” said Pascal. “It seems a little role-related, I think. The Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

Bridges asked Pascal if he is a daddy in real life, to which he said, “I’m not a daddy! And I’m not gonna be a daddy!” The moment provided for another opening for Culkin, who said, “I’m a daddy. And nobody likes my daddy parts. They like your daddy parts.”

Pascal has grown in fame over the past couple of years, often playing roles that have a paternal edge to them. He’s often discussed his daddy status good naturely. "I’m still trying to figure it out," he said on “The Graham Norton Show.” “I feel like it changes. There’s zaddy, there’s daddy. I'll take it all.”

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...