Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson believe Beyoncé blew them a kiss

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have a disagreement regarding Beyoncé. In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Paulson discussed her admiration for Beyoncé’s new record “Cowboy Carter” and her experience attending her concert in Los Angeles alongside her close friend Pascal.

She shared that Beyoncé blew a kiss in their direction, with each of them believing that they were the intended recipients.

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal have been friends for decades

“Beyoncé was flying overhead, as she does, because she is God incarnate,” said Paulson, making the audience laugh. “And she blew a kiss in my direction. I believe it was to me. And Pedro thinks it was to him. And we’re just gonna live with that story,” said Paulson. She then proceeded to make fun of Pascal, saying, “He’s the most famous man in the world right now, so he thinks everything is happening for him. But it was really for me.”

Paulson supported her claim by sharing that strangers watched her receive Beyoncé’s kiss and started to push her in excitement. “And Pedro was like ‘That was for me.’ I was like ‘It was not for you. Can I have one thing?’”

Paulson and Pascal’s close friendship

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal have been close friends since the ‘90s, meeting in New York and bonding over their acting careers. The two met when they were 18 years old, and have remained friends since. “I was really lucky because my first friend at NYU lived in Brooklyn, Kristen, and went to high school with you, so your guys’ posse kind of adopted me,” he said to her in a conversation printed on Interview Magazine.

They revealed that while their relationship has its ebbs and flows, they’ve always remained in contact. “I think we went through a period where we didn’t talk as much, but it was never because we were fighting,” said Paulson.