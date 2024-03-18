Pedro Pascal said that a small role in ‘Buffy The Vampire’ saved him from homelessness

Pedro Pascal has been a working actor for decades, experiencing a range of highs and lows in the career. Before gaining recognition with shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos,” Pascal spent many years working on theater productions and TV shows. One of htese was “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” a show he credits with saving him from homelessness and allowing him to continue to pursue acting.

Pedro Pascal at the SAG-AFTRA foundation

Pascal discussed his career with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that he spent around 15 years in the “entry level” stage of his career. “We’re talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, having surgery, paying my rent,” he said to the outlet at the SAG Awards. “I had less than $7 in my bank account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day and literally is the reason I was able to stay in [Hollywood] and not give up.”

Pascal had a brief appearance on the fourth season of “Buffy,” appearing as a college student that befriends Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character only to later be turned into a vampire. Both him and Gellar fondly think back of his time in the hit series, with him revealing that she shared some ice cream with him while shooting. “She had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some. I had to have lunch in the vamp mask. I remember everything,” he said.

Pedro Pascal at the SAG Awards

Pascal’s surprising win at the SAG Awards

In February of this year, Pascal won best actor in a drama series at the SAG Awards. It was a surprising moment for him, who went onstage in disbelief. “This is wrong for so many reasons,” he said to the audience.

“I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible fucking honor,” he continued. “To the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now.”