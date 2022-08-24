Jason Momoa opens up about his post-surgery “dad bod”

Jason Momoa has a self-proclaimed dad body. The Aquaman sat down with James Corden and Kristen Bell on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show, where he shared an update on his hernia surgery in March. The 43-year-old admitted he hasn’t been doing as many core exercises as he used to.



As a 6’4 on-screen superhero, the “Aquaman” star is known for having ripped abs and a chilled body. His hernia surgery forced him to slow down but thankfully he recovered well and just hasn’t been doing any situps. “Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer,” he told them.

Corden disagreed, “You can’t say you’ve got a dad bod! You can’t. It’s not a dad bod, it isn’t.”

Bell, who gushed about her and husband Dax Shepard’s obsession with Momoa, had her mouth open with a huge smile listening to him talk, hilariously raised her hand to Corden and said, “He can say anything he wants.”



The “Bad Moms” star got more flustered in a hilarious display of emotions, “I’m sorry I’m in his web. There’s a lot of rhythm coming from over here,” she said, explaining that Momoa shoots out “rhythm.” Bell made Momoa a little flustered back, replying, “I’ve never heard rhythm before.”

Many people would probably agree that Momoa has a rhythm about him. But until recently the hulky actor was in a committed relationship with Lisa Bonet. The former couple started doing this in 2005 and got married in 2017 before splitting in 2022.

The actor has since been linked romantically to Eiza González. They, have been spotted hanging out off and on for the last couple of months, most recently on July 29th when they were spotted cruising on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California.