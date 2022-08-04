Modern family! Lenny Kravitz congratulates Jason Momoa on his birthday

Lenny Kravitz sent well wishes to Jason Momoa, months after announcing his divorce from Lisa Bonet. The musician took to social media to share a snap of Jason on his birthday. “Happy Birthday, Jason. Love and respect always,” Kravitz wrote.

Lenny and Lisa, who were together from 1987 to 1993, welcomed to the world actress Zoë Kravitz. Years after the split, in 2004, Lisa and Jason began dating and tied the knot in 2017.

Luckily there was never bad blood between them

In 2020 during a Men’s Health article, Lenny spoke highly about Jason and their friendship. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny said. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”

After decades together, Jason and Lisa announced their split earlier this year. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote in a joint statement. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The actor was then linked to Kate Beckinsale during the Vanity Fair’s 2022 Academy Awards afterparty. Momoa later shut down the rumors. “It was cray. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry; the woman was cold,” he told Extra, referring to the moment he gave Beckinsale his jacket.

“She is very nice; I was being very nice, just being a gentleman,” Momoa continued. “Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”