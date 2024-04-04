Lenny Kravitz blends with locals while visiting Mexico City

The relationship between Lenny Kravitz and Mexico City has blossomed into something extraordinary over the years. The American rocker took to social media to share glimpses of his time in the Mexican capital.

Kravitz, 59, strolled the streets of the Escandón neighborhood until he reached a humble hamburger stand known as “Jarocho.” He indulged in some delicious street food there and serenaded the crowd with his latest single, “Human,” off his album Blue Electric Light.

The video quickly became popular on various social media platforms as thousands of messages poured in, praising Kravitz’s humble and approachable personality. Many expressed their disbelief that a globally renowned star would involve himself so deeply in the daily life of Mexico City.

Kravitz was then spotted in Condesa, delighting in local cuisine, browsing art galleries, and even partaking in mariachis. Social media users were quick to proclaim Kravitz an honorary Mexican, with many declaring that he had transcended the status of a visitor and had truly become one with the spirit of Mexico City.

What about Mexico City has captivated Lenny Kravitz and, in turn, captured his heart? It could be the city’s infectious energy, unique cultural tapestry, or warm and friendly people. Whatever the reason, one thing is sure: Mexico City holds a special place in Kravitz’s heart, and the feeling is undoubtedly mutual.

