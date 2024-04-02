You’re out in the middle of nowhere, in the heart of the wilderness, surrounded by nothing but darkness. But when you look up, the sky is alive with twinkling stars, planets, and maybe even the occasional shooting star. That is what astrotourism is all about—an exhilarating trend in which people ditch the city lights and head to remote destinations to soak in the beauty of the night sky.

With all the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we often forget how relaxing the stars can be. However, astrotourism is reshaping this perspective. And there are some heavenly spots on this planet that are absolute gold mines for stargazers. Places where the Milky Way stretches across the sky like a luminous river and constellations you never even knew existed are revealed. These destinations aren’t just about stargazing either; they offer complete experiences, from guided night sky tours to cozy stargazing campsites.

It’s all about slowing down, looking up, and being in awe of the wonders of the universe right above our heads. Here are the top three destinations to travel to so you can chase the stars.