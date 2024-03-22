Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Women’s History Month is a perfect moment to spotlight the achievements of remarkable women thriving in today’s hospitality and travel industry. As women, we have come a long way over the past 20 or 50 years, and hospitality and travel have also changed significantly. Much of this progress can be attributed to women’s passion, perseverance, and a personal commitment to excellence. Therefore, while we acknowledge the past and its influence on the present, it’s equally important to recognize the vibrant successes unfolding in real time, before our eyes.
Barbara Muckermann, Graziella Makdissi, Christine Gaudenzi, Maya Latinovic and Diana Olivares are shining examples of women who have excelled in their respective career paths and have done so with grace and a deep sense of purpose. Their personal stories remind us of the possibilities within reach for women in today’s modern landscape of this vibrant industry.
Meet six women making waves in the spirits industry
Patty Arvielo wants to open doors for Latina entrepreneurs
Happy National Latina Day: 5 founders and talent making it big in the United States
Scroll below to meet these five women who have carved their paths to success through sheer determination and creativity.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!