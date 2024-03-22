Christine Gaudenzi, currently the Director of Marketingfor Francis Ford Coppola Resorts/Hideaways, is a master storyteller. She weaves narratives that inspire and captivate audiences around the world. But her journey to success has been marked by more than creative genius; it’s been shaped by a deep-seated love for travel and a tireless dedication to her craft.

From her early days as a young marketing assistant, Gaudenzi knew she was destined for greatness. Armed with a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she quickly rose through the ranks, earning the respect and admiration of those around her.

“Generous mentors throughout my career I think are the biggest factors to my arriving where I am now, blissfully working for Francis Ford Coppola’s collection of hideaways. Each of my mentors, including Chip Conley, truly invested their wisdom and experience in me with a balanced approach of letting me also carve my own creative path and take some risks.”

Today, Gaudenzi’s work is a testament to her creativity, as she continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of luxury hospitality and travel.

“Most of all, I’m glad that I can role model for my young adult children that a woman can be a single parent who cherishes every milestone in their lives and moments together as a family. Ensuring some traditions always happen while I’m actively pursuing a career for both my own intellectual interests and desire to be productive while I provide them with the best education, and an occasional great getaway as a family.”