Patty Arvielo wants to open doors for Latina entrepreneurs

Helping Latinos has been a huge part of your career. Can you tell me why you’ve decided to make that into one of the pillars of your work?

Arvielo: I’ve been climbing this ladder of success since I was 16 years old and I have stumbled around. I didn’t wake up and was successful. I made a lot of mistakes, and I failed a lot. I lost all my money by the time I was 30, which was a good thing because early failure dictates longevity and success. It teaches you a lesson. After that, I realized that I never wanted to feel insecure about money again. I wanted to be financially secure for myself and my family.

By my late forties, I had enough money for the rest of my life. I had made it, right? So I decided I was going to work for the cherry on top of the sundae because I don’t have to build a sundae anymore. What excites me is serving the Latino community. That moment when I learned that my voice mattered and that I was important to Latinas was so special because there are not a lot of business role models in this country. I mean, we have phenomenal Latina role models, like JLo and Eva Longoria, but a small percentage of us get the opportunity to be them. Everyone can be me.

I started to tell my story and reach out to different organizations that had a large following of Latinas. I stumbled across a company called #WeAllGrow Latina in 2019 and I fell in love with the platform. I ended up buying it. At first, I was gonna acquire 100% of the company, but my entire mission is to serve the Latino community, not to take from them. So I bought 50% of the company and became a partner. I told Ana Flores (the company’s founder), ‘we can go grow this and make it even bigger because I want you to be wealthy. You are the founder, you’re the creator.’