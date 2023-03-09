As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it’s important that we take time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who have taken risks and broken barriers in the male-dominated Spirits and Alcohol industry. For this reason, we want to introduce you to six exceptional women making waves, pushing boundaries, and demonstrating their expertise and innovation in this field.

From master blenders and distillers to founders, these women have paved the way for future generations by challenging the status quo and creating a more inclusive and diverse industry. Let’s acknowledge their hard work, dedication, and impact and celebrate their contributions to the spirits industry and beyond.

Scroll down to meet these ladies and raise a glass to their success!