Hispanic and Latinx business owners you can support the entire year

How did the company start?

Daniella began experiencing bacterial vaginosis (BV) six years ago, which not many people talk about but is the most common vaginal infection among women ages 15-44. She switched gynecologists five times, and every time they kept prescribing her antibiotics, which didn’t actually treat the BV and instead made her more susceptible to other bacterial infections like yeast infections. It became an endless cycle, with doctors often dismissing what she was experiencing and how it was impacting her life.

At one point, she became so frustrated that she began her research and stumbled across some studies about natural ingredients, like probiotics, that help the symptoms commonly associated with BV and other vaginal infections.

At around the same time, she began dating her partner, Hans Graubard, whose family owns and operates a dietary supplement manufacturing company. When she finally opened up to him about what she had been going through, they decided to combine her experience with his knowledge and access to the world of supplements to create high-quality products for vaginal wellness. Happy V delivers the solutions people need, hopefully relieving them of any discomfort and helping them feel less alone! The company is based in South Florida and rooted in Daniella and Han’s Colombian roots.